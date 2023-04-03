A C17 Globemaster III prepares for a mid-air refuel near Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 29, 2023. The video demonstrates what it was like to be aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as two all-women crews work together in celebration of Women's History Month.(U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878948
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-DG904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561493
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month Refueling Flight, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
