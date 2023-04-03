Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Refueling Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A C17 Globemaster III prepares for a mid-air refuel near Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 29, 2023. The video demonstrates what it was like to be aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as two all-women crews work together in celebration of Women's History Month.(U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878948
    VIRIN: 230329-F-DG904-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561493
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    C17
    KC-135
    stem
    women's history month
    boom operator

