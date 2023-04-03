Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB conducts large force exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Multiple squadrons across Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma worked together to successfully execute a large force exercise March 24, 2023. 20 aircraft were launched including seven KC-135 Stratotankers, eight C-17 Globemaster IIIs and five KC-46 Pegasus’. During the exercise the 97th Medical Group conducted patient loading and tactical combat casualty care training while airborne, the 97th Operations group executed aircrew training, the 97th Mission Support Group prepared the aircraft with fuel, airdrop pallets and aircrew transportation and the 97th Maintenance Group generated the aircraft. This exercise was conducted to demonstrate the capability of Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878947
    VIRIN: 230407-F-KL977-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561465
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    This work, AAFB conducts large force exercise, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    LFE
    Large Force Exercise
    AAFB

