AAFB conducts large force exercise

Multiple squadrons across Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma worked together to successfully execute a large force exercise March 24, 2023. 20 aircraft were launched including seven KC-135 Stratotankers, eight C-17 Globemaster IIIs and five KC-46 Pegasus’. During the exercise the 97th Medical Group conducted patient loading and tactical combat casualty care training while airborne, the 97th Operations group executed aircrew training, the 97th Mission Support Group prepared the aircraft with fuel, airdrop pallets and aircrew transportation and the 97th Maintenance Group generated the aircraft. This exercise was conducted to demonstrate the capability of Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)