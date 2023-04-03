1BCT/2BCT Transfer of Authority Ceremony

The 1st Brigade Combat Team “BASTOGNE” and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held a transfer of authority ceremony on March 31, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team cased their brigade colors marking the end of their deployment in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce, while 1st Brigade Combat Team uncased their Brigade colors, officially symbolizing the transfer of authority from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). (U.S. Army video by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
