    1BCT/2BCT Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    ROMANIA

    04.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    The 1st Brigade Combat Team “BASTOGNE” and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held a transfer of authority ceremony on March 31, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team cased their brigade colors marking the end of their deployment in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce, while 1st Brigade Combat Team uncased their Brigade colors, officially symbolizing the transfer of authority from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). (U.S. Army video by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878943
    VIRIN: 230402-A-GG328-310
    PIN: 150221
    Filename: DOD_109561429
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

