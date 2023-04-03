Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Professional of the Year

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Maintenance Professional of the Year event is an annual ceremony that recognizes maintainers, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 17, 2023. The video highlights the work Dragon Keepers, T-38 Talon Specialists, and Air Force Combat Ammunitions Center advisors do to keep pilots trained and aircrafts mission ready. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez).

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878942
    VIRIN: 230317-F-DG904-1001
    Filename: DOD_109561427
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Maintainer
    U-2
    T-38
    mission ready
    AFCOMAC

