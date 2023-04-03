The mission of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia

Capt. Eric Helgen, commodore, Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), Lt. j.g. Matthew Carmine, executive officer, Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, Senior Chief William Moody, Maritime Engagement Team, and Seaman Laura Rose, crewmember, USCGC Glenn Harris, discuss the Coast Guard's mission and their experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dec. 9, 2022. The PATFORSWA squadron currently consists of six 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters, one 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat, a cutter relief crew, and a 150-member mission support detachment who conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM). (Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878937
|VIRIN:
|230407-G-LB502-208
|Filename:
|DOD_109561296
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT