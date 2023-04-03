Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The mission of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Capt. Eric Helgen, commodore, Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), Lt. j.g. Matthew Carmine, executive officer, Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, Senior Chief William Moody, Maritime Engagement Team, and Seaman Laura Rose, crewmember, USCGC Glenn Harris, discuss the Coast Guard's mission and their experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dec. 9, 2022. The PATFORSWA squadron currently consists of six 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters, one 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat, a cutter relief crew, and a 150-member mission support detachment who conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM). (Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    Bahrain
    Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia PATFORSWA
    Fast Response Cutters FRC
    U. S. Naval Forces Central Command
    U. S. Navy 5th Fleet

