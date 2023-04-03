The mission of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Eric Helgen, commodore, Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), Lt. j.g. Matthew Carmine, executive officer, Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, Senior Chief William Moody, Maritime Engagement Team, and Seaman Laura Rose, crewmember, USCGC Glenn Harris, discuss the Coast Guard's mission and their experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dec. 9, 2022. The PATFORSWA squadron currently consists of six 154-foot Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters, one 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boat, a cutter relief crew, and a 150-member mission support detachment who conduct maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM). (Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)