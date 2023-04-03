AFN Incirlik Audiogram: TSgt Flavia Carver - Equal Opportunity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Flavia Carver, 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity, recorded a radio spot advertising her office's services at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, in this April 7, 2023 audiogram. The EO office strives to accomplish its mission by promoting an environment free from personal, social or institutional barriers that could prevent Air Force members from rising to their highest potential. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)