Ranger Creed Series: Part 5

The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.
"Energetically will I meet the enemies of my country. I shall defeat them on the field of battle for I am better trained and will fight with all my might. Surrender is not a Ranger word. I will never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy and under no circumstances will I ever embarrass my country." - Fifth Stanza of the Ranger Creed
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878925
|VIRIN:
|202303-A-YY556-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561188
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
