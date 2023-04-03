Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Creed Series: Part 4

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.

    "Gallantly will I show the world that I am a specially selected and well trained Soldier. My courtesy to superior officers, neatness of dress, and care of equipment shall set the example for others to follow." - Fourth Stanza of the Ranger Creed

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878921
    VIRIN: 202303-A-YE304-0001
    Filename: DOD_109561165
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    TAGS

    SOF
    Ranger
    Special Operations Forces
    Ranger Creed
    Ranger Assessment
    Special Operations Forces mentor

