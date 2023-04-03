Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey touches down at Goodfellow B Roll

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A CV-22 Osprey assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., landed at Goodfellow to provide students assigned to the 17th Training Wing the opportunity to have a hands-on demonstration with one of the many airframes they will have the ability to work with once graduating technical training.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878917
    VIRIN: 230316-F-QS607-621
    Filename: DOD_109561011
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Osprey touches down at Goodfellow B Roll, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Osprey
    intel
    CV-22
    ISR
    intelligence reconnaissance and surveillance

