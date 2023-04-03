A CV-22 Osprey assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., landed at Goodfellow to provide students assigned to the 17th Training Wing the opportunity to have a hands-on demonstration with one of the many airframes they will have the ability to work with once graduating technical training.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878917
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-QS607-621
|Filename:
|DOD_109561011
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Osprey touches down at Goodfellow B Roll, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
