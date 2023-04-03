Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future of Army Medicine - Welcome to Tomorrow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    For 250 years, the U.S. military has fought to preserve and protect freedom across the globe. The next war will be different. Today, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and its subordinate units are developing the technologies that will save lives, bringing next-generation medical care closer to the frontline than ever before. The future of Army Medicine runs through the Multi-Domain Battlefield, relying on integrated data systems supported by artificial intelligence to push medical treatment capacity and capability closer to the edge. Welcome to tomorrow. (U.S. Army Video by Ramin Khalili, Cameron E. Parks, and T. T. Parish/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878914
    VIRIN: 230407-A-A4491-001
    Filename: DOD_109560956
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future of Army Medicine - Welcome to Tomorrow, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    capabilities
    modernization
    U.S. Army Medicine
    USAMMDA
    USAMRDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT