Future of Army Medicine - Welcome to Tomorrow

For 250 years, the U.S. military has fought to preserve and protect freedom across the globe. The next war will be different. Today, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and its subordinate units are developing the technologies that will save lives, bringing next-generation medical care closer to the frontline than ever before. The future of Army Medicine runs through the Multi-Domain Battlefield, relying on integrated data systems supported by artificial intelligence to push medical treatment capacity and capability closer to the edge. Welcome to tomorrow. (U.S. Army Video by Ramin Khalili, Cameron E. Parks, and T. T. Parish/Released)