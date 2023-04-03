U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 23, 2023. The crucible is a 54 hour training event that tests the recruits mental and physical toughness as well as team working ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|03.23.2023
|04.07.2023 13:27
|Package
|878912
|230407-M-XY116-1001
|DOD_109560828
|00:00:55
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|1
