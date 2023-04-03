video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 23, 2023. The crucible is a 54 hour training event that tests the recruits mental and physical toughness as well as team working ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)