Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Crucible

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 23, 2023. The crucible is a 54 hour training event that tests the recruits mental and physical toughness as well as team working ability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878912
    VIRIN: 230407-M-XY116-1001
    Filename: DOD_109560828
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Crucible, by LCpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    Delta
    buddy rushing
    BWT
    low crawl
    body sparring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT