    Operation Coronet Cactus 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Our gunfighters worked extremely hard to make Operation Coronet Cactus an overwhelming success. The annual training event deploys our members to an unfamiliar, high stress environment in order to test the unit's readiness. This video showcases our members dedication and seamless total force integration; while simultaneously preparing the next generation of F-16 pilots for future deployments.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878898
    VIRIN: 230407-Z-GK303-003
    Filename: DOD_109560696
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Operation Coronet Cactus 2023, by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Cactus
    149 FW

