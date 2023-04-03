Operation Coronet Cactus 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our gunfighters worked extremely hard to make Operation Coronet Cactus an overwhelming success. The annual training event deploys our members to an unfamiliar, high stress environment in order to test the unit's readiness. This video showcases our members dedication and seamless total force integration; while simultaneously preparing the next generation of F-16 pilots for future deployments.