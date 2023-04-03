Our gunfighters worked extremely hard to make Operation Coronet Cactus an overwhelming success. The annual training event deploys our members to an unfamiliar, high stress environment in order to test the unit's readiness. This video showcases our members dedication and seamless total force integration; while simultaneously preparing the next generation of F-16 pilots for future deployments.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 08:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878898
|VIRIN:
|230407-Z-GK303-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109560696
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Coronet Cactus 2023, by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
