U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 29 to Feb 28, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. 3d MLR and 3d Marine Division will take their refined tactics, techniques, and procedures to exercise Balikatan 2023 where they will train alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to enhance their combined capabilities with an important and strategic ally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878896
|VIRIN:
|230407-M-TD494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560677
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Testing the Mettle, by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT