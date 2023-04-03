Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Testing the Mettle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 29 to Feb 28, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. 3d MLR and 3d Marine Division will take their refined tactics, techniques, and procedures to exercise Balikatan 2023 where they will train alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to enhance their combined capabilities with an important and strategic ally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878896
    VIRIN: 230407-M-TD494-1001
    Filename: DOD_109560677
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing the Mettle, by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethality
    EABO
    MLR
    fightnow
    ReadyandCapable
    StandInForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT