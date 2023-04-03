75 EFS First Sortie B-roll Package

B-roll package of the 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron's first A-10 sortie launched out of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2023. The sortie was launched less than one week after the first jets' arrival within the AOR.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878891
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-VN471-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109560574
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|AE
|Hometown:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT