75 EFS First A-10 Sortie from Al Dhafra Air Base

The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, launched their first A-10 Thunderbolt II sortie, April 6, 2023, less than a week after arriving at Al Dhafra AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 03:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|878890
|VIRIN:
|230407-F-VM471-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560573
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
