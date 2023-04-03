Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 EFS First A-10 Sortie from Al Dhafra Air Base

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, launched their first A-10 Thunderbolt II sortie, April 6, 2023, less than a week after arriving at Al Dhafra AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 03:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878890
    VIRIN: 230407-F-VM471-001
    Filename: DOD_109560573
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: AE

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    A10
    UAE
    AFCENT
    ADAB
    75 EFS

