Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COL David B. Hannum Garrison Headquarters Memorialization Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters building was officially renamed
    for the first time since it was built in 1953.

    The building was named for Colonel David B. Hannum, a former U.S. Garrison
    Honshu commander, to honor his dedication and services in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 02:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878887
    VIRIN: 230406-A-MS361-665
    Filename: DOD_109560548
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL David B. Hannum Garrison Headquarters Memorialization Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    COL David B. Hannum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT