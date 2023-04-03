COL David B. Hannum Garrison Headquarters Memorialization Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters building was officially renamed

for the first time since it was built in 1953.



The building was named for Colonel David B. Hannum, a former U.S. Garrison

Honshu commander, to honor his dedication and services in Japan.