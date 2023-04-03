The U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters building was officially renamed
for the first time since it was built in 1953.
The building was named for Colonel David B. Hannum, a former U.S. Garrison
Honshu commander, to honor his dedication and services in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 02:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878887
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-MS361-665
|Filename:
|DOD_109560548
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COL David B. Hannum Garrison Headquarters Memorialization Ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
