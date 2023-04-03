Soldiers assigned to the 371st Sustainment Brigade compete in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 30 - April 2, 2023. The BWC was a four-day competition that tested the Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers on various technical and tactical skills, including both mentally and physically challenging events. The OHARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Ohio at the Regional BWC in May 2023.
This BROLL package includes Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers performing marksmanship, stress shooting, water survival test, ACFT, evaluating a casualty, calling in a 9-line MEDEVAC, and squad tactical movements.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878882
|VIRIN:
|230402-A-ZT835-528
|Filename:
|DOD_109560475
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OH, US
This work, 371st SB Soldiers compete in OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
