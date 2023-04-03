Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    371st SB Soldiers compete in OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 371st Sustainment Brigade compete in the 2023 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 30 - April 2, 2023. The BWC was a four-day competition that tested the Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers on various technical and tactical skills, including both mentally and physically challenging events. The OHARNG Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year will represent Ohio at the Regional BWC in May 2023.

    This BROLL package includes Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers performing marksmanship, stress shooting, water survival test, ACFT, evaluating a casualty, calling in a 9-line MEDEVAC, and squad tactical movements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878882
    VIRIN: 230402-A-ZT835-528
    Filename: DOD_109560475
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 371st SB Soldiers compete in OHARNG State Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    OHARNG
    2023 Ohio Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT