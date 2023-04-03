Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Now App Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    AFN stations across the Pacific hosted AFN Now app parties to show active duty, and retired service members and their families AFN Now.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878876
    VIRIN: 230407-F-F3202-001
    Filename: DOD_109560310
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now App Party, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    App
    Streaming
    AFN Now

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT