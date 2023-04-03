Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Oregon National Guard Year in Review

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Overview of the Oregon National Guard training, deployments, and domestic missions in 2022.

    Produced by: Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office

    Intro and Outro by:
    Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

    Narrated by:
    Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    Special Thanks to:
    Office of Oregon Governor Kate Brown
    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office
    142nd Wing Public Affairs Office
    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
    Nation Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office
    St. Charles Health System
    The Oregonian
    Travel Oregon
    Herald News
    KTVZ 21
    Fox 12
    KGW 8
    KOIN 6
    KOBI-TV 5

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878875
    VIRIN: 221231-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 221231
    Filename: DOD_109560287
    Length: 00:15:25
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Oregon National Guard
    ORNG
    2022 Year in Review

