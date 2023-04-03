2022 Oregon National Guard Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Overview of the Oregon National Guard training, deployments, and domestic missions in 2022.



Produced by: Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office



Intro and Outro by:

Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard



Narrated by:

Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader



Special Thanks to:

Office of Oregon Governor Kate Brown

173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office

142nd Wing Public Affairs Office

115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

Nation Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office

St. Charles Health System

The Oregonian

Travel Oregon

Herald News

KTVZ 21

Fox 12

KGW 8

KOIN 6

KOBI-TV 5