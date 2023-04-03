3rd Infantry Division Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division holds a change of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson and the division’s new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, at Cotrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. A change of responsibility ceremony is rich in military symbolism and heritage and reinforces the role of the noncommissioned officer in the Army, highlighting their role as a bridge between the commander and the formation's enlisted Soldiers. Fenderson is a longtime Dogface Soldier who spent 17 of his 29 years of service with the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford)