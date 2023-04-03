Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Change of Responsibility

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division holds a change of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson and the division’s new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, at Cotrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. A change of responsibility ceremony is rich in military symbolism and heritage and reinforces the role of the noncommissioned officer in the Army, highlighting their role as a bridge between the commander and the formation's enlisted Soldiers. Fenderson is a longtime Dogface Soldier who spent 17 of his 29 years of service with the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878865
    VIRIN: 230406-A-HS753-352
    Filename: DOD_109560034
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    3ID
    Change of Responsibility
    Retirement
    DCSM

