The 3rd Infantry Division holds a change of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson and the division’s new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, at Cotrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. A change of responsibility ceremony is rich in military symbolism and heritage and reinforces the role of the noncommissioned officer in the Army, highlighting their role as a bridge between the commander and the formation's enlisted Soldiers. Fenderson is a longtime Dogface Soldier who spent 17 of his 29 years of service with the Marne Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 19:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878865
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-HS753-352
|Filename:
|DOD_109560034
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Change of Responsibility, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT