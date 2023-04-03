Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Aviation Town Hall - April 6, 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    MG Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and Rodney Davis, Deputy PEO, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a April 6, 2023 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878857
    VIRIN: 230406-A-JN225-001
    Filename: DOD_109559933
    Length: 00:32:02
    Location: US

    This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - April 6, 2023, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    PEO Aviation

