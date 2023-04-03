MG Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and Rodney Davis, Deputy PEO, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a April 6, 2023 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 16:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878857
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-JN225-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109559933
|Length:
|00:32:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - April 6, 2023, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT