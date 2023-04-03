Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laughlin motorcycle safety course

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Laughlin air force base kicks off the spring by highlighting and encouraging members to take the motorcycle riding safety class to ensure the safety of all its members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Laughlin AFB
    Motorcycle
    Safety
    Motorcycle training

