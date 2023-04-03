Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ETOG Sniper Sustainment Course

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Hurtado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S Marines with the Special Tactics Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, partake in the Sniper Sustainment Course that will provide the opportunity to restructure the Urban Sniper Course (USC), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2023. The USC is meant to better suit the needs of the Reconnaissance Snipers that will remain in service for the Marine Corps and to conduct advanced marksmanship training to validate the standards for future courses. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Cpl Elijah Hurtado).

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878841
    VIRIN: 230404-M-YN720-725
    Filename: DOD_109559689
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, ETOG Sniper Sustainment Course, by Cpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

