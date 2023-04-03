U.S Marines with the Special Tactics Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, partake in the Sniper Sustainment Course that will provide the opportunity to restructure the Urban Sniper Course (USC), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2023. The USC is meant to better suit the needs of the Reconnaissance Snipers that will remain in service for the Marine Corps and to conduct advanced marksmanship training to validate the standards for future courses. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Cpl Elijah Hurtado).
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878841
|VIRIN:
|230404-M-YN720-725
|Filename:
|DOD_109559689
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ETOG Sniper Sustainment Course, by Cpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine
USMC
Marines
ETOG
