ETOG Sniper Sustainment Course

U.S Marines with the Special Tactics Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, partake in the Sniper Sustainment Course that will provide the opportunity to restructure the Urban Sniper Course (USC), Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 4, 2023. The USC is meant to better suit the needs of the Reconnaissance Snipers that will remain in service for the Marine Corps and to conduct advanced marksmanship training to validate the standards for future courses. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Cpl Elijah Hurtado).