Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSG Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Highlights the capabilities of the Mission Support Group aboard Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878837
    VIRIN: 230406-F-TI822-001
    Filename: DOD_109559601
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mission Video, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    Air Force
    81st Mission Support Group
    81st MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT