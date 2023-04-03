Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 D17 Women's Leadership Symposium Recap

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Participants at the Coast Guard 17th District 2023 Women's Leadership Symposium provide a recap of the event in Juneau, Alaska, April 6, 2023. The symposium, which was open to in-person and virtual attendees, provided participants with leadership challenges in the workplace including a discussion panel, speed mentoring, networking opportunities and financial planning. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878836
    VIRIN: 230406-G-UN319-1001
    Filename: DOD_109559588
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    This work, 2023 D17 Women's Leadership Symposium Recap, by PO3 Ilian Borrero-Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Symposium
    coast guard
    women's leadership

