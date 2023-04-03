2023 D17 Women's Leadership Symposium Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Participants at the Coast Guard 17th District 2023 Women's Leadership Symposium provide a recap of the event in Juneau, Alaska, April 6, 2023. The symposium, which was open to in-person and virtual attendees, provided participants with leadership challenges in the workplace including a discussion panel, speed mentoring, networking opportunities and financial planning. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre.