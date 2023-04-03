Participants at the Coast Guard 17th District 2023 Women's Leadership Symposium provide a recap of the event in Juneau, Alaska, April 6, 2023. The symposium, which was open to in-person and virtual attendees, provided participants with leadership challenges in the workplace including a discussion panel, speed mentoring, networking opportunities and financial planning. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 15:45
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
This work, 2023 D17 Women's Leadership Symposium Recap, by PO3 Ilian Borrero-Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
