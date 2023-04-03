Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventive Medicine keeps Providers in the fight

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 14th Field Hospital practice preventive medicine services as part of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division field exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB and subordinate units train lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on the fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience and then tests those teams in realistic training and competition events, ensuring Provider Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish their mission, no matter the threat.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preventive Medicine keeps Providers in the fight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sanitation
    medicine
    cleanliness
    readiness
    field craft

