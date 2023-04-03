Preventive Medicine keeps Providers in the fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 14th Field Hospital practice preventive medicine services as part of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division field exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 6, 2023. The 3rd DSB and subordinate units train lethal crews, squads and platoons with a focus on the fundamentals to build holistic physical and mental resilience and then tests those teams in realistic training and competition events, ensuring Provider Soldiers are ready to deploy anywhere in the world and accomplish their mission, no matter the threat.