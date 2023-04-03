Fairchild innovates survival training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions by taking three groups of members with varying levels of survival training to Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Jan. 30- Feb. 3, 2023.Survival training like this event, is essential to ensuring airmen are ready and capable for being isolated in different biomes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)