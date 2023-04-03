Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild innovates survival training

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions by taking three groups of members with varying levels of survival training to Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Jan. 30- Feb. 3, 2023.Survival training like this event, is essential to ensuring airmen are ready and capable for being isolated in different biomes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878822
    VIRIN: 230324-F-TG928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109559361
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 

    This work, Fairchild innovates survival training, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Survival
    Hawaii
    Training
    Fairchild

