COMACC Speaks on Changes Coming to Tyndall

Commander of Air Combat Command recently visited Tyndall Air Force Base, and sat down to talk about the incoming F-35A Lighting squadrons and how Tyndall is becoming the installation of the future.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878815
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109559224
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
