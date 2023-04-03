Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits 190th Air Refueling Wing

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Jake Meyer 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, visited the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field ANG Base, Topeka, Kansas, April 2, 2023. The visit included a mission overview of the 190th ARW, an enlisted all-call and a coffee talk with a small group of Airmen.

    (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jake Meyer)

    DANG | #Team13 | #KansasCoyotes | #USAF | #Airmen | #ANG | #KansasProud

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878812
    VIRIN: 230402-Z-F3943-001
    Filename: DOD_109559109
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 

    Team13

