Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, visited the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field ANG Base, Topeka, Kansas, April 2, 2023. The visit included a mission overview of the 190th ARW, an enlisted all-call and a coffee talk with a small group of Airmen.
(Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jake Meyer)
DANG | #Team13 | #KansasCoyotes | #USAF | #Airmen | #ANG | #KansasProud
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878812
|VIRIN:
|230402-Z-F3943-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109559109
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, visits 190th Air Refueling Wing, by MSgt Jake Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
