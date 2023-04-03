A look at the life of a trainee in Basic Combat Training showing how much they get done before 0900
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878810
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-JU979-383
|Filename:
|DOD_109559061
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Did You Do This Morning?, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT