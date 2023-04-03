Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Budget Testimony, Bereavement Leave, One-Stop Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, senior leaders tell lawmakers about the negative consequences of a delayed budget process, the Department of Defense has a new bereavement leave policy, and there’s a new promotion studies website that brings several resources together to make promotions testing preparation easier.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:16
    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Budget Testimony, Bereavement Leave, One-Stop Promotion, by SSgt Jazmin Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

