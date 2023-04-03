Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Esprit de Corps run

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Central Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, senior enlisted advisor, leads a formation of noncommissioned officers during a 5.6k run on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 6, 2023. Soldiers were expected to conduct high-intensity physical fitness training to increase muscular and aerobic endurance and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878795
    VIRIN: 230407-A-KP878-106
    Filename: DOD_109558855
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Esprit de Corps run, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical fitness
    motivation
    run
    noncommissioned officer
    strong sergeant

