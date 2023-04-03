video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron, held a combined arms demonstration on March 31, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)