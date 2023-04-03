Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined arms demonstration

    ROMANIA

    04.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron, held a combined arms demonstration on March 31, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878783
    VIRIN: 230405-A-GG328-577
    PIN: 150221
    Filename: DOD_109558639
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

