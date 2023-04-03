The Harlem Globetrotter's Visit USAG Ansbach

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters visited Ansbach to showcase their basketball skills. They faced off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals, in an exciting show. This was the 5th show out of an 11 show tour the Globetrotters will be doing for military installations in Europe, with the Armed Forces Entertainment.
This video was filmed on March 22, 2023
Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner
Lower third information
@00:10
Darnell "Speedy" Artis
Guard, Harlem Globetrotters
@00:37
Prince "Baller" Moss
Forward, Harlem Globetrotters
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 08:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878773
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-EX230-095
|Filename:
|DOD_109558504
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
