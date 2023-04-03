Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harlem Globetrotter's Visit USAG Ansbach

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters visited Ansbach to showcase their basketball skills. They faced off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals, in an exciting show. This was the 5th show out of an 11 show tour the Globetrotters will be doing for military installations in Europe, with the Armed Forces Entertainment.

    This video was filmed on March 22, 2023
    Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner

    Lower third information
    @00:10
    Darnell "Speedy" Artis
    Guard, Harlem Globetrotters

    @00:37
    Prince "Baller" Moss
    Forward, Harlem Globetrotters

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878773
    VIRIN: 230322-A-EX230-095
    Filename: DOD_109558504
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harlem Globetrotter's Visit USAG Ansbach, by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS

