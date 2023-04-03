The USAG Bavaria St. Patrick's Day Invitational Boxing Championship recently took place at the Rose Barracks Memorial Fitness Center. The event featured over 70 boxers from Army garrisons all over Europe, competing for team and individual awards.
This video was filmed on March 20, 2023
Video by SGT Shamel Joyner and SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
Lower Third Information
@00:08
SFC Estaban Placencia
Boxing Participant, 114th Field Artillery Regiment
@00:36
PFC Kelly Bramble
Boxing Participant 173rd Airbone Brigade
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878771
|VIRIN:
|230320-A-EX230-503
|Filename:
|DOD_109558458
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rose Barracks St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational, by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT