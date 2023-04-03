Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Tuesday: Chaplain (Capt.) Brandon Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    11.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Brandon Stewart, the 425th Air Base Squadron chaplain, speaks about his role as a chaplain in a Titan Tuesday video Nov. 4, 2022. As the 425th ABS chaplain, he supports not only the members of the 425th ABS, but also NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters and associated personnel in building spiritual resilience and providing personal guidance. As a chaplain he serves as an advocate and consults with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878769
    VIRIN: 230330-F-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_109558385
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday: Chaplain (Capt.) Brandon Stewart, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    39th Air Base Wing
    Izmir
    425th Air Base Squadron
    Turkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT