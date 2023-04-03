Titan Tuesday: Chaplain (Capt.) Brandon Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Brandon Stewart, the 425th Air Base Squadron chaplain, speaks about his role as a chaplain in a Titan Tuesday video Nov. 4, 2022. As the 425th ABS chaplain, he supports not only the members of the 425th ABS, but also NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters and associated personnel in building spiritual resilience and providing personal guidance. As a chaplain he serves as an advocate and consults with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)