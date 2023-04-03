Titan Tuesday: Chaplain (Capt.) Brandon Stewart

Capt. Brandon Stewart, the 425th Air Base Squadron chaplain, speaks about his role as a chaplain in a Titan Tuesday video Nov. 4, 2022. As the 425th ABS chaplain, he supports not only the members of the 425th ABS, but also NATO Allied Land Command Headquarters and associated personnel in building spiritual resilience and providing personal guidance. As a chaplain he serves as an advocate and consults with leadership on moral, ethical and quality-of-life concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
