NATO Allies help to train Ukrainian recruits in the UK (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The British Army has been training Ukrainian recruits on AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns, which are being donated to Ukraine. The AS-90 is a 155mm mobile artillery system capable of firing up to six rounds per minute. The United Kingdom has also been running a 35-day training course for Ukrainian volunteer fighters, which teaches them skills to survive in a hostile environment such as weapons handling, marksmanship and the law of armed conflict.

The instructors were from NATO Allies including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway, as well as NATO invitee Sweden, and partner countries Australia and New Zealand.

The programme is part of the UK’s commitment to help Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.

Footage includes firing of the AS-90 artillery system, Ukrainian volunteers on a firing range and training being conducted by UK, Dutch and Norwegian troops.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) X 3 WIDE SHOT AS-90S FIRING

(00:18) MEDIUM SHOT AS-90 FIRING

(00:23) MEDIUM SLOW-MOTION SHOT AS-90 FIRING

(00:29) MEDIUM SHOT AS-90S FIRING

(00:34) MEDIUM SLOW-MOTION SHOT AS-90 FIRING

(00:39) MEDIUM SHOT AS-90 FIRING

(00:43) X 2 MEDIUM SHOT AS-90 DRIVING

(00:53) X 2 CLOSE SHOTS OF UKRAINIAN AND UK SOLDIERS LOADING AS-90

(01:06) VARIOUS WIDE SHOTS AS-90 LINED UP ON THE FIRING LINE

(01:25) VARIOUS CLOSE SHOTS OF UKRAINIAN AND UK SOLDIERS LOADING AS-90

(01:43) CLOSE-UP NORWEGIAN TROOPS INSTRUCTING UKRAINIAN TROOPS ON GRENADE THROWING

(01:54) CLOSE-UP UKRAINIAN TROOPS LOADING MAGAZINES

(01:56) MEDIUM SHOT NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR TALKING TO UKRAINIAN TROOPS ON THE RANGE

(02:00) MEDIUM SHOT NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR OVERSEEING UKRAINIAN TROOPS ON THE RANGE

(02:03) VARIOUS SHOTS UKRAINIAN TROOPS FIRING ON THE RANGE

(02:29) CLOSE UP NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR TEACHING UKRAINIAN TROOPS

(02:41) VARIOUS SHOTS NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTOR TEACHING UKRAINIAN TROOPS TO FIRE JAVELIN MISSILE LAUNCHERS

(03:21) VARIOUS SHOTS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS MARCHING

(03:47) VARIOUS SHOTS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS IN THE RAIN

(04:04) VARIOUS SHOTS OF DUTCH MARINES TEACHING UKRAINIAN TROOPS FIGHTING IN BUILT-UP AREAS

(04:47) GO PRO SHOT UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS MOVING THROUGH A BUILDING DURING FIGHTING IN BUILT-UP AREAS TRAINING



(04:41) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) SERGEANT BURNFIELD, 19TH REGIMENT ROYAL ARTILLERY, BRITISH ARMY

“So we're taking them on a three-week course from the basics of an AS-90, its characteristics to what the component parts are i.e. the ordnance. We'll teach them basics like taking the breach out up, move on to the manoeuvre phase, teach them how to deploy the gun out on a field like the area where we have us around this, how deploy tactically and how to actually like move the gun in different scenarios and then we move onto the combination of live-fire, which behind us now for two days live-fire package to test their skills out in the field in an actual real-world environment.”

(05:08) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL NICK ZORAB, BRITISH ARMY

“The focus of the course is to give the volunteers to the armed forces of Ukraine the skills and principles to survive, fight and win. So we very much focus on basic skills and principles that the trainees can adapt to survive and fight, focusing on marksmanship principles, force protection, offensive and defensive operations, operations in both rural and urban environments. So as well as focusing on the relevance of the course, we also focus on the realism and immersing the trainees in those realistic battlefield scenarios to help them to understand the effects that has on them mentally and indeed physically, and also to prepare them for the battlefield that they'll go back to, minimising or reducing the amount of time they might hesitate, allowing them to apply the skills and principles we've given them in stressful battlefield environments.”

(05:38) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL NICK ZORAB, BRITISH ARMY

“The course aims to teach them to be lethal infantry soldiers. So as I said, the skills and principles are really important so they understand their role as a soldier on the battlefield and how to fit into larger units. A real focus of the course is fighting ethically, law of armed conflict and how to fight, fighting ethically is incredibly important, we teach that and reinforce it. And I think also fundamentally, what I hope we give the soldiers is that confidence in those skills and principles. As I said, they're incredibly motivated, they have a huge offensive spirit and we aim to give them the skills and principles and the confidence to go back and fight for Ukraine.”

(06:51) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) LIEUTENANT COLONEL NICK ZORAB, BRITISH ARMY

“So from my personal experience, I think it demonstrates the shared values that nations in NATO and NATO partners have, both in the support to Ukraine and the way we conduct our training, but at a fundamentally, more tactical level, it shows that the ability we have to integrate conceptually and physically in terms of the equipment, delivering of the training and just working together. Those relationships that we've built in within our training delivery unit are built on years of working and operating together in other operational environments.



## END ##



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.