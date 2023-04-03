Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Are you one in a billion? (master)

    BELGIUM

    06.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    Your future career is as important to us as it is to you. That’s because when you work with NATO, you contribute securing the freedoms of our 1 billion citizens.

    Our Young Professional Programme takes the best and brightest from Europe & North America’s 30 NATO countries. We offer you competitive pay, a great benefits package and the chance to work in an international business environment among the world’s best across the political and military spectrum.

    You’ll need to be a national of a NATO country, a university graduate and with one year of work experience to apply. More information can be found here:
    https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/175210.htm
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    ARE YOU ONE IN A BILLION?

    WANT TO MAKE AN IMPACT ?

    WORK ACROSS EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA

    BRING YOUR TALENT

    TO THE MOST
    SUCCESSFUL ALLIANCE
    IN HISTORY

    EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE PLACEMENTS
    OVER 3 YEARS

    WORK FOR
    PEACE
    SECURITY
    FREEDOM
    APPLY FOR NATO’S
    YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PROGRAMME

    #ENDS

    Footage used from iStock artist
    iStock.com/ridvan_celik
    iStock.com/gorodenkoff
    iStock.com/PeopleImages
    iStock.com/Delmaine Donson
    iStock.com/JK1991
    iStock.com/Marco VDM
    iStock.com/silverkblack
    iStock.com/silverkblack
    iStock.com/selected-takes
    iStock.com/Yuri_Arcurs
    iStock.com/vitaliymateha
    iStock.com/kafl
    iStock.com/DKosig
    iStock.com/EvaL
    iStock.com/AerialPerspective Works
    iStock.com/designprojects
    iStock.com/tawattiw
    iStock.com/Wavebreakmedia
    Music
    Monster Bounce by Backup 2
    Find out more
    NATO Young Professionals Programme

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains iStock copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact iStock to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878766
    VIRIN: 230406-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109558338
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BE

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

