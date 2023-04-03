Are you one in a billion? (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

Your future career is as important to us as it is to you. That’s because when you work with NATO, you contribute securing the freedoms of our 1 billion citizens.



Our Young Professional Programme takes the best and brightest from Europe & North America’s 30 NATO countries. We offer you competitive pay, a great benefits package and the chance to work in an international business environment among the world’s best across the political and military spectrum.



You’ll need to be a national of a NATO country, a university graduate and with one year of work experience to apply. More information can be found here:

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/175210.htm

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —

ARE YOU ONE IN A BILLION?



WANT TO MAKE AN IMPACT ?



WORK ACROSS EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA



BRING YOUR TALENT



TO THE MOST

SUCCESSFUL ALLIANCE

IN HISTORY



EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE PLACEMENTS

OVER 3 YEARS



WORK FOR

PEACE

SECURITY

FREEDOM

APPLY FOR NATO’S

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PROGRAMME



#ENDS



Footage used from iStock artist

iStock.com/ridvan_celik

iStock.com/gorodenkoff

iStock.com/PeopleImages

iStock.com/Delmaine Donson

iStock.com/JK1991

iStock.com/Marco VDM

iStock.com/silverkblack

iStock.com/selected-takes

iStock.com/Yuri_Arcurs

iStock.com/vitaliymateha

iStock.com/kafl

iStock.com/DKosig

iStock.com/EvaL

iStock.com/AerialPerspective Works

iStock.com/designprojects

iStock.com/tawattiw

iStock.com/Wavebreakmedia

Music

Monster Bounce by Backup 2

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains iStock copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact iStock to clear this material.