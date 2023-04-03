Are you one in a billion? (master)

Synopsis
Your future career is as important to us as it is to you. That’s because when you work with NATO, you contribute securing the freedoms of our 1 billion citizens.
Our Young Professional Programme takes the best and brightest from Europe & North America’s 30 NATO countries. We offer you competitive pay, a great benefits package and the chance to work in an international business environment among the world’s best across the political and military spectrum.
You’ll need to be a national of a NATO country, a university graduate and with one year of work experience to apply. More information can be found here:
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/175210.htm
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
ARE YOU ONE IN A BILLION?
WANT TO MAKE AN IMPACT ?
WORK ACROSS EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA
BRING YOUR TALENT
TO THE MOST
SUCCESSFUL ALLIANCE
IN HISTORY
EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE PLACEMENTS
OVER 3 YEARS
WORK FOR
PEACE
SECURITY
FREEDOM
APPLY FOR NATO’S
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS PROGRAMME
#ENDS
Find out more
NATO Young Professionals Programme
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains iStock copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact iStock to clear this material.
