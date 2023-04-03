2ID/RUCD Assignment of Purpose - April 2023

2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division is an Assignment of Purpose where Soldiers assigned to the division have a clear purpose during their tour here. Additionally an assignment to the only combined division in the US and ROK Army allows every Soldier to be all that they can be.
