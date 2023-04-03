Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID/RUCD Assignment of Purpose - April 2023

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2023

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division is an Assignment of Purpose where Soldiers assigned to the division have a clear purpose during their tour here. Additionally an assignment to the only combined division in the US and ROK Army allows every Soldier to be all that they can be.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 01:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878751
    VIRIN: 230406-A-XP485-1000
    Filename: DOD_109558086
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID/RUCD Assignment of Purpose - April 2023, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Assignment of Choice
    Assignment of Purpose

