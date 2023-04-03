Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram - 39th Air Base Wing Chapel Services A1C Mykayla Shank

    1, TURKEY

    03.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airman 1st Class Mykayla Shank, 39th Air Base Wing Chapel religious affairs Airman, records an audiogram about chapel services while at AFN Incirlik on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2023. The chapel also operates the Titan's Refuge center for Airmen assigned to Incirlik. (Department of Defense audiogram by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 878749
    VIRIN: 230406-F-ZL078-001
    Filename: DOD_109558065
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram - 39th Air Base Wing Chapel Services A1C Mykayla Shank, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    chapel
    Incirlik
    Religious services

