    CPO Dining Out 2023

    YOKOSUK, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230401-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 1, 2023)Video of the annual Dining Out event celebrated by the U.S. Navy Chief's Mess and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's Chief's Mess. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878747
    VIRIN: 230401-N-KP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109558051
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUK, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, CPO Dining Out 2023, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief
    Chiefs Mess
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    Dining Out

