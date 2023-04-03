230401-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 1, 2023)Video of the annual Dining Out event celebrated by the U.S. Navy Chief's Mess and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's Chief's Mess. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 00:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878747
|VIRIN:
|230401-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109558051
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUK, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Dining Out 2023, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT