MCCS Friendship Game

Marine Corps Community Services hosted an off-base soccer team to join a few of their soccer teams for a friendship game on Apr 1, 2023 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The friendship game was an event that combined sofa and local community youth to learn different soccer techniques, as well as snacks and friendly activities like tug of war. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)