Marine Corps Community Services hosted an off-base soccer team to join a few of their soccer teams for a friendship game on Apr 1, 2023 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The friendship game was an event that combined sofa and local community youth to learn different soccer techniques, as well as snacks and friendly activities like tug of war. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 02:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878745
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-SS704-711
|Filename:
|DOD_109558020
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Friendship Game, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sports
Football
Okinawa
Soccer
Kadena Air Base
Camp Foster
U.S. Marine Corps
Fitness
U.S. Air Force
Youth Sports
MCIPAC
Marine Corps Installations Pacific
U.S. Air Forces Pacific
