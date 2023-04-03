Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Friendship Game

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Community Services hosted an off-base soccer team to join a few of their soccer teams for a friendship game on Apr 1, 2023 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The friendship game was an event that combined sofa and local community youth to learn different soccer techniques, as well as snacks and friendly activities like tug of war. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 02:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878745
    VIRIN: 230401-F-SS704-711
    Filename: DOD_109558020
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Friendship Game, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

