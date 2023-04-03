video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230405-N-SS900-0001 (SAN DIEGO)- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) prepares to depart the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) on April 05, after completing a successful regularly scheduled maintenance period. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet home-ported on NBPL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith/Released)