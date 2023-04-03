230405-N-SS900-0001 (SAN DIEGO)- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) prepares to depart the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) on April 05, after completing a successful regularly scheduled maintenance period. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet home-ported on NBPL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878744
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-SS900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109557875
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
