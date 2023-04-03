Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Mobility Coordination Center Prep for Balikatan 23

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. service members and Filipino contractors unload equipment in preparation for Balikatan 23 at Subic Bay International Airport, March 29, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Location: PH

    This work, Joint Mobility Coordination Center Prep for Balikatan 23, by Cpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    Philippines
    Balikatan 23
    strengthen bilateral interoperability

