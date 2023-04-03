Joint Mobility Coordination Center Prep for Balikatan 23

U.S. service members and Filipino contractors unload equipment in preparation for Balikatan 23 at Subic Bay International Airport, March 29, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 00:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878743
|VIRIN:
|230404-N-CZ893-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109557791
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
