JTF-RH B-roll of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

B-roll of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA), regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)