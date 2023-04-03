Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH B-roll of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    B-roll of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, March 29, 2023. Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA), regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878725
    VIRIN: 230329-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109557659
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US 

    This work, JTF-RH B-roll of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    welding
    repairs
    Red Hill
    fuel pipes
    JTF RH
    RHBFSF

