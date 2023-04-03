U.S. Army soldier athletes participate in sport events at the U.S.
Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 05.
Nearly 60-70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg March 28-April 6 to train in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (US Army video by Spc. Mark Davis, Pvt. Theron Smith, Sgt. Deandre Dawkins, and Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878710
|VIRIN:
|230405-A-KN428-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109557294
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023, by SPC Mark Davis, SGT DeAndre Dawkins, SPC Noah Martin, SPC Robert Regan and PV2 Theron smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
