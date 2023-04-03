Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Adaptive Sports Camp 2023

    04.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Mark Davis, Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins, Spc. Noah Martin, Spc. Robert Regan and Pvt. Theron smith

    U.S. Army soldier athletes participate in sport events at the U.S.
    Army Adaptive Sports Camp at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 05.
    Nearly 60-70 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg March 28-April 6 to train in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for Active Duty, wounded, ill or injured Soldiers to assess and select athletes for competition in the Warrior Games Challenge. This year, the Warrior Games Challenge takes place in June 2023 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (US Army video by Spc. Mark Davis, Pvt. Theron Smith, Sgt. Deandre Dawkins, and Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878710
    VIRIN: 230405-A-KN428-1003
    Filename: DOD_109557294
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

