Niagara airmen return home from deployment

Airmen from the 914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, returned home to greet loved ones, friends and coworkers on April 5, 2023. These operations and maintenance airmen deployed with five of Niagara’s KC-135 Stratotankers in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia where they delivered strategic airlift and mid-air refueling to joint warfighters. As a testament to their skill and dedication in keeping these tankers ready, they flew more hours in three months than an entire year back home. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow)