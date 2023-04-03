Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niagara airmen return home from deployment

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, returned home to greet loved ones, friends and coworkers on April 5, 2023. These operations and maintenance airmen deployed with five of Niagara’s KC-135 Stratotankers in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia where they delivered strategic airlift and mid-air refueling to joint warfighters. As a testament to their skill and dedication in keeping these tankers ready, they flew more hours in three months than an entire year back home. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878703
    VIRIN: 230405-F-IQ439-860
    Filename: DOD_109557187
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US

