11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

B-Roll of 11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 in Yukon Training Area April 4th.
JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878702
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-AM449-907
|Filename:
|DOD_109557183
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
