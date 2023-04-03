Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    11th Airborne Division

    B-Roll of 11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 in Yukon Training Area April 4th.

    JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere.

