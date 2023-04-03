11th Airborne Division paratroopers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

B-Roll of 11th Airborne Division paratroopers conduct air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center - Alaska 23-02 in Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 3rd.
JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878699
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-CB603-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109557120
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
