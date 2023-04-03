Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze Returns to Homeport

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after a scheduled deployment April 5, 2023. USS Nitze returns to homeport after an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878695
    VIRIN: 230405-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_109556960
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Nitze Returns to Homeport, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

