NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after a scheduled deployment April 5, 2023. USS Nitze returns to homeport after an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)