NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk after a scheduled deployment April 5, 2023. USS Nitze returns to homeport after an eight-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878695
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-GN619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109556960
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Nitze Returns to Homeport, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT